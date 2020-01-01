 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Cough Pre-Roll

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Cough Pre-Roll

About this product

Strawberry Cough grows smelling like a field of strawberries rooted in its genetics. The cough is inevitable from its Haze lineage. The strain is favored for its smooth strong berry flavor and clear headed effects. Characterized with iconic foxtails, the pine cone buds make for a classic christmas tree look. Strawberry Cough is a heavy sativa leaning sativa dominant hybrid. Its indica parent Strawberry Fields is shrouded in rumor regarding its true lineage. An unknown grower from Vermont experimented with a Northern Lights and Haze cross and ended up with a strawberry phenotype that ultimately became what we understand as Kyle Kushman’s clone of Strawberry Cough. Regardless of all the hearsay we have carried out our own internal control groups to give you the skinny on our Cough’s effects and traits. The Strawberry aroma pervades all through its growing stages right until you consume its fruity goodness. The uncanny strawberry taste is accompanied by a creamy finish. The cough is appropriately named after the sharp cough you would normally have difficulty staving off from the high THC gleaned from hazes. The high is a clearheaded energizing one and also relaxes without tiring you.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.