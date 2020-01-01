About this product

Strawberry Cough grows smelling like a field of strawberries rooted in its genetics. The cough is inevitable from its Haze lineage. The strain is favored for its smooth strong berry flavor and clear headed effects. Characterized with iconic foxtails, the pine cone buds make for a classic christmas tree look. Strawberry Cough is a heavy sativa leaning sativa dominant hybrid. Its indica parent Strawberry Fields is shrouded in rumor regarding its true lineage. An unknown grower from Vermont experimented with a Northern Lights and Haze cross and ended up with a strawberry phenotype that ultimately became what we understand as Kyle Kushman’s clone of Strawberry Cough. Regardless of all the hearsay we have carried out our own internal control groups to give you the skinny on our Cough’s effects and traits. The Strawberry aroma pervades all through its growing stages right until you consume its fruity goodness. The uncanny strawberry taste is accompanied by a creamy finish. The cough is appropriately named after the sharp cough you would normally have difficulty staving off from the high THC gleaned from hazes. The high is a clearheaded energizing one and also relaxes without tiring you.