naimas on March 16th, 2018

Sorry, been using White Widow for years. In the past it helped eliminate procrastination and over-thinking and made writing and finishing writing an easy thing. It has consistently helped me to chill out, but be active at the same time. A consistently great bud for doing cleaning. Been using it for years. This 'White Widow' strain did nothing for me. It didn't do a thing to clear my mind. Instead it made me feel like I consumed something other than cannabis and actually confused my mind. Creativity vanished and I saw tracers and shadows. Yes it was hallucinogenic but in distracting way. I wanted to trust the brand and paid extra for it but I honestly don't trust the THC listing on it. It reminded me of cheap weed some weird guy made in their trailer during prohibition. No positive side to it but when you do too much you get super paranoid. Not good. I will buy a different brand next time.