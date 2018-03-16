Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A balanced hybrid crossing a Brazilian sativa landrace with a heavy resin South Indian indica. 50/50 hybrid. Aroma:: citrus and diesel notes, earthy. Effect:: energetic euphoria settles into full body relaxation.
on March 16th, 2018
Sorry, been using White Widow for years. In the past it helped eliminate procrastination and over-thinking and made writing and finishing writing an easy thing. It has consistently helped me to chill out, but be active at the same time. A consistently great bud for doing cleaning. Been using it for years. This 'White Widow' strain did nothing for me. It didn't do a thing to clear my mind. Instead it made me feel like I consumed something other than cannabis and actually confused my mind. Creativity vanished and I saw tracers and shadows. Yes it was hallucinogenic but in distracting way. I wanted to trust the brand and paid extra for it but I honestly don't trust the THC listing on it. It reminded me of cheap weed some weird guy made in their trailer during prohibition. No positive side to it but when you do too much you get super paranoid. Not good. I will buy a different brand next time.
on October 25th, 2017
makes you go to sleep for 13 hours. dank as fuck
on October 12th, 2017
Soon after planting our first crop at Copperhead Cannabis I nearly severed my hand. I was desperate to find pain relief due to the severed Ulnar nerve and artery. Apparently I'm immune to Opiates (which I didn't know until then) so I was unable to sleep more than 10 minutes a night. A friend of mine recommended White Widow, so I gave it a try. Besides completely getting rid of the pain, it also allowed me to sleep. The night I tried it was the first in 3 months I had a full 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep as opposed to 10 minutes. We tried growing it the first year, but none of the plants survived. This year we could not find a supplier for the seeds. Next year, one way or the other, I will plant a couple hundred of these so the rest of Washington can appreciate the ideal pain killer.
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.