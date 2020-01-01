About this product

This is a beautiful. handmade pipe, cut from lovely, rich CHERRY wood. Its narrow design makes it easy to slip it in and out of your pocket or purse, for ultimate discretion and portability. It is entirely hand crafted, sanded and polished. MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Salt Lake City so there is no waste in its creation. Cherry wood comes from cherry trees and, like most fruit trees, has a very swirly and unique grain pattern. The wood itself varies in color from red to orange to rich warm yellow and often features dark veins of grain which ripple through it. It is one of the most beautiful common woods, and because of this, is prized by instrument makers, carvers, and wood turners. It is also used in furniture, flooring and cabinetry. This jar is coated in a bee's wax and walnut oil finish which helps with its water resistant nature, as well as giving it a nice protective coat. FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures approximately 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. It also has a maker's stamp on the bottom. Each pipe is fitted with a stainless steel screen and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. It also features an aluminum tip at the bowl end. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Walnut pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this