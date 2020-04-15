 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Found DRIFTWOOD Smoking Pipe - Wooden Tobacco Pipe - Handmade

Found DRIFTWOOD Smoking Pipe - Wooden Tobacco Pipe - Handmade

by Pipe Dream Arts

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Pipe Dream Arts Smoking Pipes Found DRIFTWOOD Smoking Pipe - Wooden Tobacco Pipe - Handmade
Pipe Dream Arts Smoking Pipes Found DRIFTWOOD Smoking Pipe - Wooden Tobacco Pipe - Handmade
Pipe Dream Arts Smoking Pipes Found DRIFTWOOD Smoking Pipe - Wooden Tobacco Pipe - Handmade
Pipe Dream Arts Smoking Pipes Found DRIFTWOOD Smoking Pipe - Wooden Tobacco Pipe - Handmade

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A one of a kind, handmade pipe, made from found DRIFTWOOD. This unique pipe is made from a piece of driftwood found on a beach in Northwest Washington. It is hand sanded and polished to a beautiful sheen, the work emphasizing the natural shape of the wood. FEATURES: This piece is a completely unique item and is the first of it's kind to come from the PipeDream workshop. It measure approximately 8 3/4" with a diameter of 1". It also features an extra large 3/4 bowl. The piece has been hand worked in order to bring out the natural colors and shapes of the wood grain. It is sanded up to 12,000 grit for a remarkably smooth feel. The overall shape of the wood has been altered very little and the pipe has been designed around the unique shape of the wood. It is coated in a bee's wax and walnut oil finish to bring out the colors and help protect the piece from the elements. MATERIALS: This pipe is made from one solid piece of found DRIFTWOOD. This means that there is no waste created in it's production. The wood was salvaged on a beach near Port Townsend, WA and has spent much of its history in the waters of the Puget Sound. This pipe is a one of a kind piece and is the first of the found wood pipes that PipeDream has made. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. These pipes are not intended for illegal use.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

sanketsood

We are manufacturer n exporter of smoking pipe , cigrattte holder , cigar box n other related handicraft articles from India P

About this brand

Pipe Dream Arts Logo
Pipe making has been a hobby of mine for some time. I've made pipes out of just about anything you can think of, but in my opinion, nothing makes a nicer pipe than wood. It's a great medium to work in. I run my shop out of a small work trailer and travel around the country selling my products. I work with a small handful of tools and primarily rely on a sander, lathe, and drill press to shape and prep my work, and hand tools and sand paper to finish it. After years of making pipes for fun and for friends, I was encouraged to send some of my work out into the world. There is a lack of well made, artistically appealing, tough, and affordable pipes available on the market. In my experience, people need a pipe that is durable, but want one that is beautiful. Everybody wants one that packs easy, looks nice, works well and lasts a long time. So after a lot of trial and error, I've made a line of pipes that do just that. It is also my belief that you shouldn't feel like you have to take out a loan every time you lose or break your pipe. Not only will these pipes never break, but if you do lose one, you can replace it without breaking the bank. I also recognize that pipes have a sentimental feeling attached to them, and these pipes will last long enough to feel like they're part of the family.