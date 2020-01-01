About this product

This is an entirely handmade wooden smoking pipe crafted from beautiful white HICKORY wood. Tough and durable, it is a the perfect outdoor travel pipe! MATERIALS: All the wood is reclaimed from a shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its production. The pipe is made out of HICKORY, known for being one of the strongest and heartiest American woods. President Andrew Jackson was actually called 'Old Hickory" because of his tough demeanor. The sapwood, of which these pipes primarily consist, is a beautiful white with small streaks of yellow or brown grain. The grain itself is straight and tight adding to the strength of the wood. Many woodworkers choose not to work with Hickory because it can be difficult to shape and machine. However it can be found in furniture, as tool handles, and is a common material for baseball bats. Given this you can understand just how durable this wood is. FEATURES: This Hickory pipe was handmade in trailer shop residing in Salt Lake City. The slim, elegant rectangular design makes it easy to slip in your pocket or purse while keeping the pipe strong and sturdy enough to withstand almost anything. Durable, waterproof, drop proof, unbreakable and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. The pipe itself measures 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8" with a 1/2" bowl. It is tipped with a piece of brass, coated with a walnut oil, bees wax and vitamin e oil finish and has a removable and replaceable 3/4" stainless steel bowl screen. NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Hickory pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material, features etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. These pipes are not intended for illegal use.