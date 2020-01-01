 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Beautiful TEAK *Rare* Wood Smoking Travel Pipe - Handmade Wooden Pipe

by Pipe Dream Arts

$20.00MSRP

About this product

This is an entirely handmade wooden smoking pipe crafted from the rare and valuable TEAK wood. Slim an elegant, this is a beautiful pipe for whether home or travel use. MATERIALS: All the wood is reclaimed from a shop in Salt Lake City so there is no waste in its production. The pipe is made out of TEAK, one of the most sought after woods out there. This straight grained wood is a beautiful golden brown. It has an almost iridescent Tiger's Eye look that is unmatched in any other wood. It is extremely durable and resistant to pests, molds, rot, water, and just about everything else the world throws at it. It's most common uses are carving and turning, furniture making, and, due to its water resistant properties, ship building. It is truly one of the most special and rare woods out there. FEATURES: This TEAK pipe was handmade in trailer shop residing in Salt Lake City. The slim, elegant rectangular design makes it easy to slip in your pocket or purse while keeping the pipe strong and sturdy enough to withstand almost anything. Durable, waterproof, drop proof, unbreakable and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. The pipe itself measures 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8" with a 1/2" bowl. It is tipped with a piece of aluminum, coated with a walnut oil, bees wax and vitamin e oil finish and has a removable and replaceable 3/4" stainless steel bowl screen. NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Hickory pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material, features etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. These pipes are not intended for illegal use.

About this brand

Pipe making has been a hobby of mine for some time. I've made pipes out of just about anything you can think of, but in my opinion, nothing makes a nicer pipe than wood. It's a great medium to work in. I run my shop out of a small work trailer and travel around the country selling my products. I work with a small handful of tools and primarily rely on a sander, lathe, and drill press to shape and prep my work, and hand tools and sand paper to finish it. After years of making pipes for fun and for friends, I was encouraged to send some of my work out into the world. There is a lack of well made, artistically appealing, tough, and affordable pipes available on the market. In my experience, people need a pipe that is durable, but want one that is beautiful. Everybody wants one that packs easy, looks nice, works well and lasts a long time. So after a lot of trial and error, I've made a line of pipes that do just that. It is also my belief that you shouldn't feel like you have to take out a loan every time you lose or break your pipe. Not only will these pipes never break, but if you do lose one, you can replace it without breaking the bank. I also recognize that pipes have a sentimental feeling attached to them, and these pipes will last long enough to feel like they're part of the family.