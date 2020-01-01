 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MAPLE Handmade Wooden Smoking Pipe - Travel Tobacco Pipe w/ Double Cross Accent

by Pipe Dream Arts

$16.00MSRP

About this product

A fantastic solid wood pipe made from MAPLE and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish. This pipe features a slim line accent down each side. Its narrow design makes it even easier to slip it in your pocket, for ultimate discretion and portability. MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Maple is a beautiful wood known for its golden grain, and it is tough enough to withstand anything you can throw at it. It is light, both in color and weight but strong and durable. Maple is one of the most common woods used in woodworking because it is versatile, easy to work, tough and beautiful. It is regularly used in everything from art to furniture to cabinetry. All of the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed. FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. This pipe features a a double cross pattern down each side, giving it some extra character. It also has a maker's stamp on the bottom. Each pipe is fitted with a stainless steel screen and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. As I said before, this pipe is tough. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Maple pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. These pipes are not intended for illegal use.

About this brand

Pipe making has been a hobby of mine for some time. I've made pipes out of just about anything you can think of, but in my opinion, nothing makes a nicer pipe than wood. It's a great medium to work in. I run my shop out of a small work trailer and travel around the country selling my products. I work with a small handful of tools and primarily rely on a sander, lathe, and drill press to shape and prep my work, and hand tools and sand paper to finish it. After years of making pipes for fun and for friends, I was encouraged to send some of my work out into the world. There is a lack of well made, artistically appealing, tough, and affordable pipes available on the market. In my experience, people need a pipe that is durable, but want one that is beautiful. Everybody wants one that packs easy, looks nice, works well and lasts a long time. So after a lot of trial and error, I've made a line of pipes that do just that. It is also my belief that you shouldn't feel like you have to take out a loan every time you lose or break your pipe. Not only will these pipes never break, but if you do lose one, you can replace it without breaking the bank. I also recognize that pipes have a sentimental feeling attached to them, and these pipes will last long enough to feel like they're part of the family.