About this product

This pipe is beautiful, handmade, wooden travel piece. It was hand turned from MADRONA and is coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish. The pipe tapers up toward the bowl end to for a "club" shaped pipe. It measures approx. 3" x 3/4" MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Madrona, or Arbutus to our Canadian friends, is a warm pink-brown or yellowish wood that grows in abundance in Washington State. It is also known for its characteristic dark red swirls of grain and knotty texture. Madrona is primarily used by carvers and turners and prized by artists. It makes a fantastic looking pipe that is perfect for travel or home use. All the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed. FEATURES: The "club" style pipe is the ultimate discrete travel piece. The pipe itself measures approximately 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. Its narrow design makes it easy to slip anywhere and to use discretely. This piece is tipped with a small piece of aluminum and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. NOTE: Each and every pipe is individually hand made. The pipe pictured above is one of two Madrona pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.