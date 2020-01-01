 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
WALNUT Poker Style Wooden Smoking Pipe - Handmade Tobacco Pipe

by Pipe Dream Arts

$35.00MSRP

About this product

This is a classic looking, handmade, "poker" style pipe. It is made from beautiful WALNUT wood and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish. Each one is entirely cut, crafted, sanded and polished by hand. MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Salt Lake City so there is no waste in its creation. Walnut is one of my personal favorite woods. It is dark chocolate brown in color with some darker and some lighter streaks running through it. That sapwood can run much paler and often looks golden brown. Walnut is commonly used in furniture, turning, gunstocks, cabinetry and for accents in all sorts of woodworking. All of the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed. FEATURES: This is a new design for PipeDreamArts. It is based on what is known as a Poker pipe, and is similar in style to that of the old corn cob pipes. It is made of two pieces of walnut wood and has a plastic mouthpiece. Every pipe comes with a stainless steel screen to keep ashes from traveling down the mouthpiece. The pipe measures approximately 5" x 1" x 1 1/2" tall. It also has an extra wide 7/8" bowl which is more than enough room for all your smokables. The pipe is coated in a bee's wax, vitamin E and walnut oil finish and features a maker's stamp on the underside of the bowl. NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Walnut pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.

About this brand

Pipe making has been a hobby of mine for some time. I've made pipes out of just about anything you can think of, but in my opinion, nothing makes a nicer pipe than wood. It's a great medium to work in. I run my shop out of a small work trailer and travel around the country selling my products. I work with a small handful of tools and primarily rely on a sander, lathe, and drill press to shape and prep my work, and hand tools and sand paper to finish it. After years of making pipes for fun and for friends, I was encouraged to send some of my work out into the world. There is a lack of well made, artistically appealing, tough, and affordable pipes available on the market. In my experience, people need a pipe that is durable, but want one that is beautiful. Everybody wants one that packs easy, looks nice, works well and lasts a long time. So after a lot of trial and error, I've made a line of pipes that do just that. It is also my belief that you shouldn't feel like you have to take out a loan every time you lose or break your pipe. Not only will these pipes never break, but if you do lose one, you can replace it without breaking the bank. I also recognize that pipes have a sentimental feeling attached to them, and these pipes will last long enough to feel like they're part of the family.