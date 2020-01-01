Pipe making has been a hobby of mine for some time. I've made pipes out of just about anything you can think of, but in my opinion, nothing makes a nicer pipe than wood. It's a great medium to work in. I run my shop out of a small work trailer and travel around the country selling my products. I work with a small handful of tools and primarily rely on a sander, lathe, and drill press to shape and prep my work, and hand tools and sand paper to finish it. After years of making pipes for fun and for friends, I was encouraged to send some of my work out into the world. There is a lack of well made, artistically appealing, tough, and affordable pipes available on the market. In my experience, people need a pipe that is durable, but want one that is beautiful. Everybody wants one that packs easy, looks nice, works well and lasts a long time. So after a lot of trial and error, I've made a line of pipes that do just that. It is also my belief that you shouldn't feel like you have to take out a loan every time you lose or break your pipe. Not only will these pipes never break, but if you do lose one, you can replace it without breaking the bank. I also recognize that pipes have a sentimental feeling attached to them, and these pipes will last long enough to feel like they're part of the family.