About this product

This piece is a beautiful, handmade wooden travel pipe, carved from MADRONA and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish. This pipe features a sunken accent ring near the bowl and brass plug at the bowl end. MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Madrona, or Arbutus to our Canadian friends, is a warm pink-brown or yellowish wood that grows in abundance in Washington State. It is also known for its characteristic dark red swirls of grain and knotty texture. Madrona is primarily used by carvers and turners and prized by artists. It makes a fantastic looking pipe that is perfect for travel or home use. All the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed. FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures approximately 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. It features a carved, sunken ring to accent the bowl. It is tipped with a small piece of brass and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it. BOWL COVER OPTION: This feature is not pictured but is optional if you are interested. I can add a nifty Bowl Cover to your pipe to make it the ultimate travel piece! Wanna pack a bowl before you go? No problem, just swivel the bowl cover over the bowl before you toss it in your pocket or bag and it'll keep your smokables safe and contained until you are ready. Flip it back and you are ready to light up. Smoke a little and save the rest for later, or smoke it all and use the bowl cover to cut down on the smell. Never spill again! Perfect for hikes, rafting, snowboarding, skiing, camping, and outdoor activities of all kinds! NOTE: Each and every pipe is individually hand made. The pipe pictured above is one of a few Madrona pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object. Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.