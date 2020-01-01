 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Consultation Services

by Pistil + Stigma

Strategy Consulting: Find the most strategic place for your business in the growing industry. Cannabis Business Development: Give your new business a competitive edge with winning application writers and customized document templates. Help your existing business grow with thoughtful and comprehensive operations plans, policies, and procedures. Advocacy for Entrepreneurs: Voice your needs to your government and get involved with developing the policy that is best for you, your customers, and your community Public Policy Development with Regulators: Publish the best possible regulations to serve your jurisdiction and appropriately structure this new market.

Pistil + Stigma is a consulting firm working with organizations in public, private, and nonprofit sectors on groundbreaking policy issues nationwide. Our team of lobbying, community affairs, and cannabis strategy consultants help businesses acquire competitive licenses and grow sustainable and socially conscious businesses. Customizable documents available from our subsidiary, Greenlight Drafts, empower you to bring your ideas to fruition and give your cannabis business a competitive advantage in your market.