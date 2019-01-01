 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Glue

Super Glue

by Pistil Point Premium Cannabis

Write a review
Pistil Point Premium Cannabis Cannabis Flower Super Glue
Pistil Point Premium Cannabis Cannabis Flower Super Glue

About this product

This beautiful hybrid is nice and balanced to the effects of having that intense head high that keeps you going crossed with a wonderful body high that relaxes you in all the right ways! Great for socializing and just plain being happy!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pistil Point Premium Cannabis Logo
A premium craft cannabis producer and extractor operating one of the largest indoor cannabis facilities in the Pacific Northwest. The farm is watched over by a gifted Northern California grow team bringing decades long levels of excellence while Pistil Point Management brings seasoned business professionals from the worlds of cannabis, entertainment, law, engineering and medicine. Pistil Point is an active supporter of medical cannabis programs on an international level and has helped secure licensing in Washington DC, New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Washington, Oregon and Jamaica for cannabis operations and events.