  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Watermelon Zkittlez Pre-Roll 0.5g
Indica

Watermelon Zkittlez Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Pistil Point Premium Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

Pistil Point Premium Cannabis Logo
A premium craft cannabis producer and extractor operating one of the largest indoor cannabis facilities in the Pacific Northwest. The farm is watched over by a gifted Northern California grow team bringing decades long levels of excellence while Pistil Point Management brings seasoned business professionals from the worlds of cannabis, entertainment, law, engineering and medicine. Pistil Point is an active supporter of medical cannabis programs on an international level and has helped secure licensing in Washington DC, New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Washington, Oregon and Jamaica for cannabis operations and events.