Candy Land

by PK Farms

PK Farms Candy Land

About this product

Candyland is a divine dulcet sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies gives us this rich flavorful cured resin. Total THC 57.6%

About this brand

All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market