Emerald Legend was bred by Humboldt's Legacy farmers. It's a cross between Emerald Diesel and Legend OG. This resin has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless night. Total THC 77.7%
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market