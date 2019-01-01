 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Emerald Legend

by PK Farms

Emerald Legend was bred by Humboldt's Legacy farmers. It's a cross between Emerald Diesel and Legend OG. This resin has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless night. Total THC 77.7%

All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market