This strain was developed by GG Strains, it's a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds makes this concentrate fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains Chem, Sour and Diesel. Total THC 66.8% Total CBD 3.8%
PK Farms
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market