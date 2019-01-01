 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. GG

GG

by PK Farms

Write a review
PK Farms Concentrates Terpenes GG

About this product

This strain was developed by GG Strains, it's a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds makes this concentrate fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains Chem, Sour and Diesel. Total THC 66.8% Total CBD 3.8%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PK Farms Logo
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market