Pineapple Legend is a hybrid strain , This strain's genetics include: Pineapple Kush, and Purple Legend. It originates root from: Afghanistan, Colombia, and Mexico. It's flavor profiles include fruity, spicy, earthy, sour and piney. When consumed, this strain can make you feel euphoria, more creative, calm, numb and can also help with appetite gain, and pain relief.
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market