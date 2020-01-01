 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Plain Jane (odorless) Trim/Shake

Plain Jane (odorless) Trim/Shake

by Plain Jane

Write a review
Plain Jane Cannabis Shake Plain Jane (odorless) Trim/Shake

$7.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Plain Jane Ground variety provides the smoothest, most odorless smoke with much of its taste and smell profiles removed. With the same quality as our CBD Hemp Flower, we pre-grind the flower for your convenience. Our flower appears darker than all of our competitors because we process the flower to remove the smell.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.