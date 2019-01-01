About this product
Sour Space Candy crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The buds are green with a hint of purple and are sweet, sour, and earthy. This strain is high in the terpene myrcene and is good for relaxing day or night. CBD - 21% THC - <.3 % Delta-9
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.