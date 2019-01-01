 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Plain Jane

Sour Space Candy crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The buds are green with a hint of purple and are sweet, sour, and earthy. This strain is high in the terpene myrcene and is good for relaxing day or night. CBD - 21% THC - <.3 % Delta-9

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.