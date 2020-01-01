 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Flower T-1 CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

These T-1 are POTENT. With nearly 18% CBD, this strain is optimal for evening usage. The Buds are floral, earthy, and pungent. Our premium T1 flowers are a Wife/Afghan Skunk hybrid. These buds have fruity notes of black berries mixed and maple syrup.

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.