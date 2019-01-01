About this product
Our Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil is THC free. We mix the hemp oil extract with MCT oil, derived from coconut oil and is odorless and colorless. As with our full spectrum blend, the product contains no fillers, preservatives, solvents or additives and is made from non-GMO hemp.
There is no “magic pill, tincture or balm” that will solve everyone's physical problems. And certainly, we don't claim to cure anything. What we've done is provide, high quality, non-GMO products that have helped others and their pets in dealing with challenging circumstances.