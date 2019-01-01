 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Essence of Gold

Essence of Gold

by Plantastic Health

Write a review
Plantastic Health Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Essence of Gold

$100.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

A 17th century recipe is used to extract a sticky oily substance from 99.99999% pure gold metal. This extract is then aged, refined, and filtered. The concentrated final product is diluted in 95% alcohol for maximum absorption. A powerful tonic, rejuvenative, and restorative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Plantastic Health Logo
There is no “magic pill, tincture or balm” that will solve everyone's physical problems. And certainly, we don't claim to cure anything. What we've done is provide, high quality, non-GMO products that have helped others and their pets in dealing with challenging circumstances.