About this product
99.99999% Pure Silver is converted into a white powder and is mixed with a liquid in which it forms a gum. The gum is then extracted with a solvent. The extract is then aged, refined, and filtered. The concentrated final product is diluted in 95% alcohol for maximum absorption. For mental clarity, and feelings of grace and ease.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Plantastic Health
There is no “magic pill, tincture or balm” that will solve everyone's physical problems. And certainly, we don't claim to cure anything. What we've done is provide, high quality, non-GMO products that have helped others and their pets in dealing with challenging circumstances.