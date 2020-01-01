 Loading…

Indica

The Love Bud

by Plantworks

Plantworks Cannabis Flower The Love Bud

About this product

Fans of The True OG will love this chunky, frosty keeper.

About this strain

Trueberry

Trueberry

Trueberry by Elemental Seeds is a Kush-forward cross of True OG and Strawberry Banana x Blackberry. It emits the scent of fresh jam and a pine forest entangled in blackberry brambles. This strain has a strong buzz that thumps the consumer between the eyes with clean, uplifting euphoria. Over time, Trueberry’s heavy physical buzz compounds, soothing minor aches and pains while deflating stress. This plant is slow to develop, but eager to yield over its 60-day flowering cycle.

About this brand

Independently Operated in the Heart of Seattle.