  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Wonder Mint
Indica

Wonder Mint

by Plantworks

Plantworks Cannabis Flower Wonder Mint

A high-THC, high terpene cultivar. For connoisseurs and those looking to explore unique and lesser-seen cultivar profiles.

Grower-Owned and Operated in Seattle.

About this strain

Trueberry

Trueberry

Trueberry by Elemental Seeds is a Kush-forward cross of True OG and Strawberry Banana x Blackberry. It emits the scent of fresh jam and a pine forest entangled in blackberry brambles. This strain has a strong buzz that thumps the consumer between the eyes with clean, uplifting euphoria. Over time, Trueberry’s heavy physical buzz compounds, soothing minor aches and pains while deflating stress. This plant is slow to develop, but eager to yield over its 60-day flowering cycle.

