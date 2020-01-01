 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Abusive OG Flower

Abusive OG Flower

by Platinum Gardens

Write a review
Platinum Gardens Cannabis Flower Abusive OG Flower

About this product

Abusive OG Flower by Platinum Gardens

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Abusive OG

Abusive OG

A popular Californian cut of OG Kush, Abusive OG is an indica strain that inherited the nickname of its original grower. Despite its violent name, Abusive OG will ease you into in a peaceful state of mind that fades over time to a full-body relaxation. True to its OG genetics, Abusive OG has an earthy spice aroma with subtle lemon undertones. Patients who don’t mind mental haziness might choose this strain to remedy pain, anxiety, appetite loss, and sleeplessness at the end of their day. Abusive OG may not produce the highest yields in the garden, but makes up for it with resin-caked buds.

About this brand

Platinum Gardens Logo
Platinum Gardens is one of Washington State's premier producers and processors of cannabis. Established medically in 2008 and re-established in the recreational market in 2017, Platinum Gardens is best known for specializing in unique flavors of Kush. From our signature Cali connect Deadhead OG to our award-winning Lemon Marmalade, you can count on clean, safe, and effective cannabis in every bag.