 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hemlock
Hybrid

Hemlock

by Platinum Gardens

Write a review
Platinum Gardens Cannabis Flower Hemlock

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hemlock

Hemlock

A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production.  This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD. 

About this brand

Platinum Gardens Logo
Platinum Gardens is one of Washington State's premier producers and processors of cannabis. Established medically in 2008 and re-established in the recreational market in 2017, Platinum Gardens is best known for specializing in unique flavors of Kush. From our signature Cali connect Deadhead OG to our award-winning Lemon Marmalade, you can count on clean, safe, and effective cannabis in every bag.