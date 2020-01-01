 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Yoda OG Pre-Roll - 1g (2 Pack)

by Platinum Gardens

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

Platinum Gardens is one of Washington State's premier producers and processors of cannabis. Established medically in 2008 and re-established in the recreational market in 2017, Platinum Gardens is best known for specializing in unique flavors of Kush. From our signature Cali connect Deadhead OG to our award-winning Lemon Marmalade, you can count on clean, safe, and effective cannabis in every bag.