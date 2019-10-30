 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum CBD Flower

by Platinum Jane

5.04
Platinum Jane Cannabis Flower Platinum CBD Flower

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Organic hemp flower available in 1/8 and 1/4 oz jars. Our Vermont-grown Lifter flower has a pine aroma with fruity notes that will leave you feeling relaxed without the mind-altering effects of THC. *ORGANIC, NON-GMO, AND PESTICIDE FREE* Lab Results - https://mcrlabs.com/lifter-3/

4 customer reviews

5.04

issaquahsammamish

I'm a Seattle-area resident and high CBD strain and 1-1 ratio fan! I ordered this Platinum Jane CBD flower (and other products from Platinum Jane) because it was so easy to just have it mailed to me! That's right; they can legally mail these products! In short, I cannot believe how incredible this CBD flower is!! Someone has truly done things right here!! Bravo! Both I and my wife absolutely LOVE IT!! The huge surprise was that there's absolutely no downside or compromise to this hemp-based flower's affect on anti-inflammation or desire to just relax and chill! My wife made me try it to help with my M.S. symptoms. I was shocked. It's awesome. I married the right woman. :) As I understand it, this relatively brand-new company is based in the Boston area and was founded for all the right reasons. :) Bottom line is that they're great and they truly seem to care about their product! I'm impressed. Suddenly aware of how I sound here, I feel compelled to say that I have absolutely no interest financial or otherwise in this org! :) I was just that impressed and blown away... Cheers! :)

john.ranger

I didn't think I would love hemp flower but after trying Platinum Jane it's my go-to brand at my local smoke shop. Really smooth and my back pain is immediately taken care of after the first few puffs. They also have QR codes on every product which shows you everything from the amount CBD to toxin screens. Highly recommend for everyone to try if you have not yet!

sherichristian

Love the Lifter and the Cherry Wine. They taste great!

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Platinum Jane came together to create a lifestyle brand that promotes organic CBD products. We are here to make a difference with high-quality products, innovative design, and education. We specialize in organic hemp flower products. The company was originally co-founded with our friend Christian-Olivier Lalonde, who shared our vision for the company, while also promoting the need for a charitable division dedicated to supporting the community. Christian was often seen helping other students at school struggling with classes as well as supporting the homeless by donating food and clothing. Christian passed last year from complications in a car accident, but his altruism toward the community and his enthusiasm for creating Platinum Jane propelled his mom and friends (now the partners of Platinum Jane) to extend his dream. He was unforgettable and the Platinum Jane team is committed to continuing his legacy. A portion of the proceeds from your purchases is​ being donated to the Christian-Olivier Lalonde Endowed Scholarship at Fisher College in Boston.