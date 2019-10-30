issaquahsammamish on October 30th, 2019

I'm a Seattle-area resident and high CBD strain and 1-1 ratio fan! I ordered this Platinum Jane CBD flower (and other products from Platinum Jane) because it was so easy to just have it mailed to me! That's right; they can legally mail these products! In short, I cannot believe how incredible this CBD flower is!! Someone has truly done things right here!! Bravo! Both I and my wife absolutely LOVE IT!! The huge surprise was that there's absolutely no downside or compromise to this hemp-based flower's affect on anti-inflammation or desire to just relax and chill! My wife made me try it to help with my M.S. symptoms. I was shocked. It's awesome. I married the right woman. :) As I understand it, this relatively brand-new company is based in the Boston area and was founded for all the right reasons. :) Bottom line is that they're great and they truly seem to care about their product! I'm impressed. Suddenly aware of how I sound here, I feel compelled to say that I have absolutely no interest financial or otherwise in this org! :) I was just that impressed and blown away... Cheers! :)