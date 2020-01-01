24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
One full-gram hemp pre-roll per tube. Our Vermont-grown Lifter flower has a pine aroma with fruity notes that will leave you feeling relaxed without the mind-altering effects of THC. *ORGANIC, NON-GMO, AND PESTICIDE FREE* Lab Results - https://mcrlabs.com/lifter-3/
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.