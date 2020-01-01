 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Platinum Single Full-Gram CBD Pre-roll

Platinum Single Full-Gram CBD Pre-roll

by Platinum Jane

Write a review
Platinum Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Platinum Single Full-Gram CBD Pre-roll

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

One full-gram hemp pre-roll per tube. Our Vermont-grown Lifter flower has a pine aroma with fruity notes that will leave you feeling relaxed without the mind-altering effects of THC. *ORGANIC, NON-GMO, AND PESTICIDE FREE* Lab Results - https://mcrlabs.com/lifter-3/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Platinum Jane Logo
Platinum Jane came together to create a lifestyle brand that promotes organic CBD products. We are here to make a difference with high-quality products, innovative design, and education. We specialize in organic hemp flower products. The company was originally co-founded with our friend Christian-Olivier Lalonde, who shared our vision for the company, while also promoting the need for a charitable division dedicated to supporting the community. Christian was often seen helping other students at school struggling with classes as well as supporting the homeless by donating food and clothing. Christian passed last year from complications in a car accident, but his altruism toward the community and his enthusiasm for creating Platinum Jane propelled his mom and friends (now the partners of Platinum Jane) to extend his dream. He was unforgettable and the Platinum Jane team is committed to continuing his legacy. A portion of the proceeds from your purchases is​ being donated to the Christian-Olivier Lalonde Endowed Scholarship at Fisher College in Boston.