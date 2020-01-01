 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Brainstorm Haze Cartridge 0.5g

by Platinum Vape

Brainstorm Haze was first bred by Delta 9 Labs after an extensive search through Thailand for just the right strains. A cross between a Thai landrace and Stargazer (Sensi Star x Warlock x AK-47), this strain takes a little effort to grow and has a long flowering time of 10-12 weeks, but it typically returns large buds and high yields. These plants can be grown indoors or outdoors in warm climates. The flowers have the fruity and floral characteristics Haze strains are known for and the buds tend to be denser than average when it comes to sativas. Brainstorm Haze produces a clear, upbeat high that takes a little bit to kick in, but pays off well for Haze lovers.

We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be. Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.