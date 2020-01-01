 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cookie Wreck Cartridge 1g

by Platinum Vape

1G Hybrid DEAL~ 4/$125 Our Hybrid is a curated mix of the best characteristics of both Sativa and Indica, giving you balanced high to relax you throughout the day. It allows you to meet friends, go for a hike, or have intimate moments. All Platinum Vape cartridges contain 86%+ THC and approximately 90%+ of the total cannabinoids. This results in an immediate powerful effect. Our cannabis oil is pesticide free; not pesticide legal, meaning there are absolutely ZERO pesticides in our oil.

We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be. Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.