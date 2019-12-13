Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We curate only the highest quality flower from trusted growers to use in our oils. Our indica cartridges are derived from some of your favorite strains.
on December 13th, 2019
Picked up a 1g cart in Michigan, Hybrid. Wow. This thing hits like a truck. Clean flavor, no bullshit artificial flavors, big fan. 2 hits an hour apart and I was on the moon.