  5. Purple Punch Cartridge 1g

Purple Punch Cartridge 1g

by Platinum Vape

Platinum Vape Cannabis Flower Purple Punch Cartridge 1g

About this product

We curate only the highest quality flower from trusted growers to use in our oils. Our indica cartridges are derived from some of your favorite strains.

1 customer review

5.01

DangItKarl

Picked up a 1g cart in Michigan, Hybrid. Wow. This thing hits like a truck. Clean flavor, no bullshit artificial flavors, big fan. 2 hits an hour apart and I was on the moon.

About this brand

We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be. Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.