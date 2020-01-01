 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Pebbles Cartridge 1g

by Platinum Vape

Platinum Vape Concentrates Cartridges Sour Pebbles Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Sour Pebbles

Sour Pebbles

Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be. Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.