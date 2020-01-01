 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum Vape

Our Sativa is energizing and boosts your creative side. It's perfect for an active day of feeling present, engaging in your favorite sports, or a stimulating artistic endeavor.

About this strain

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

We are passionate about what we do – crafting and creating the highest quality products and ensuring they are as affordable, convenient and varied as you need them to be. Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.