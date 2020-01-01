 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Classic Twist Pre-roll 1g
Hybrid

Classic Twist Pre-roll 1g

by Pleasant Mountain Organics

Write a review
Pleasant Mountain Organics Cannabis Pre-rolls Classic Twist Pre-roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Classic Twist

Classic Twist

Gage Green Group created Classic Twist by crossing an old school Afghan Haze with Joseph OG. The cross brings out a sweet terpene profile of fuel and dried berries, as well as an energizing social high. If you are a fan of old school Haze genetics, give Classic Twist a sho

About this brand

Pleasant Mountain Organics Logo
Pleasant Mountain Organics serves the Mid-Coast Maine area for over 5 years. We have a combined 20 years of growing experience on the medical side. Our process uses greenhouses and living organic soil. We brew our tea to with organic nutrients and spring water. We also have concentrates and will be looking to add edibles later on. Contact us at 207-790-3482 with your MMJ card.