 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Triple Scoop
Hybrid

Triple Scoop

by Pleasant Mountain Organics

Write a review
Pleasant Mountain Organics Cannabis Flower Triple Scoop

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Triple Scoop

Triple Scoop

Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.

 

About this brand

Pleasant Mountain Organics Logo
Pleasant Mountain Organics serves the Mid-Coast Maine area for over 5 years. We have a combined 20 years of growing experience on the medical side. Our process uses greenhouses and living organic soil. We brew our tea to with organic nutrients and spring water. We also have concentrates and will be looking to add edibles later on. Contact us at 207-790-3482 with your MMJ card.