 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Alien Cookies
Hybrid

Alien Cookies

by Pleasantrees

Write a review
Pleasantrees Cannabis Flower Alien Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Cookies

Alien Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.

About this brand

Pleasantrees Logo
We grow cannabis that is beautiful, flavorful, aromatic, and pure. All of our products are lab-tested to make sure they’re of a quality and purity deserving of the Pleasantrees name. Yes, even the t-shirts.