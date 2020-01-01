 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Monkey Mints

by Pleasantrees

Pleasantrees Cannabis Flower Monkey Mints

Grease Monkey meets Mint Chocolate Chip in this cross by Exotic Genetix. Monkey Mints puts out a skunky gas and chemmy terpene profile that will make your nose hairs curl. With Original Glue and Cookies and Cream in its lineage, this strain will definitely put you in the couch with a full body buzz.

 

We grow cannabis that is beautiful, flavorful, aromatic, and pure. All of our products are lab-tested to make sure they’re of a quality and purity deserving of the Pleasantrees name. Yes, even the t-shirts.