About this product

The soothing benefits of chamomile and the antioxidant power of pineapple keep you calm, cool, and collected. We add nutrient rich sweet basil and lemon balm (a cousin of mint). And of course, we infuse the additional super nutrient of full spectrum hemp extract containing 15 mg CBD, one of the main phytocannabinoids known for its everyday stress and inflammation relief, to make sure our entire body works as one to de-stress and recuperate. Refresh Your Self.