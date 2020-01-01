About this product

Turmeric and ginger have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years to ward off inflammation. When combined with cayenne and lemon, you have a cleansing detox duo. We add black pepper to enhance the wellness power of turmeric, and we infuse our blends with the additional super nutrient of full spectrum hemp extract containing 15 mg CBD, one of the main phytocannabinoids known for its everyday stress and inflammation relief, to create balance between our gut, mind + body. Refresh Your Self.