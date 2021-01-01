Limited Edition PLUS Hash Gummies with Biscotti MAC Strain - 100mg THC
About this product
This limited edition exclusive Hash-infused PLUS gummy features the finest single-strain, solventless, ice water MAC strain hash from Biscotti, the masters of the craft. Also known as Miracle Alien Cookies, this hybrid is renowned for its heavenly, head-focused high. MAC has a respected reputation for both relaxing and revitalizing the mind. A potent mix of creative kicks with calming effects makes this strain a go-to for smokers, tokers, and now edible lovers. Each 10mg gummy bursts with all-natural fruit flavors, blending organic essence squeezed from Seville and Valencia oranges with a twist of orange blossom flavor to balance the boldness of the bud without hiding the delicious taste of hash. Packing 10mg of THC from this MAC hash into our signature cube, PLUS Hash Gummies deliver twice the potency of our typical 2.5-5mg gummies, amplifying the entourage effect and helping you maintain your high. These 10mg gummies are a hard-hitting and potent option for consumers looking for an intense, full-spectrum entourage effect.
About this brand
PLUS Products
About this strain
MAC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
