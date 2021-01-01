 Loading…

  Limited Edition PLUS Hash Gummies with Biscotti MAC Strain - 100mg THC
Hybrid

Limited Edition PLUS Hash Gummies with Biscotti MAC Strain - 100mg THC

PLUS Products

This limited edition exclusive Hash-infused PLUS gummy features the finest single-strain, solventless, ice water MAC strain hash from Biscotti, the masters of the craft. Also known as Miracle Alien Cookies, this hybrid is renowned for its heavenly, head-focused high. MAC has a respected reputation for both relaxing and revitalizing the mind. A potent mix of creative kicks with calming effects makes this strain a go-to for smokers, tokers, and now edible lovers. Each 10mg gummy bursts with all-natural fruit flavors, blending organic essence squeezed from Seville and Valencia oranges with a twist of orange blossom flavor to balance the boldness of the bud without hiding the delicious taste of hash. Packing 10mg of THC from this MAC hash into our signature cube, PLUS Hash Gummies deliver twice the potency of our typical 2.5-5mg gummies, amplifying the entourage effect and helping you maintain your high. These 10mg gummies are a hard-hitting and potent option for consumers looking for an intense, full-spectrum entourage effect.

At PLUS, we believe Cannabis is an organic addition to the lives we all lead. This captivating form of flora has been cultivated in communities around the world for thousands of years to help enhance our natural states of being. Over time, however, a number of misnomers have persisted - so we decided to go back to its roots. Look closely at any cannabis plant and you’ll find miniature specks called trichomes, which produce the cannabinoids THC and CBD that give the plant its widely-sought effects. Each plant has a unique profile of accessory cannabinoids, however, the exact effects of these are being studied by our esteemed group of scientists. What we do know is that even after you extract the full spectrum of cannabinoids from the plant, the ratio of THC to CBD has far and away the largest impact on the effects we feel. PLUS has been a consistent leader in low-dose edibles. You can always take more, but you can’t take less. The ability to adjust your intake and tailor the magnitude of the effects allows even the most experienced cannabis consumers to find their just right. The world moves fast, and so do we. As new technologies and techniques advance, PLUS will continue to be at the forefront of real cannabis science.

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

