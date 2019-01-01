 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Plus Xtracts

THC+ Extracts: Be Healthy supports the immune system, vitality and overall wellness. It also promotes endurance, muscle recovery and cognitive health. Be Healthy is a non-addictive and safe topical cream. These well known and clinically validated herbal extracts offer a great alternative to traditional treatments without the side effects.

About this brand

The CBD, THC, hemp and herbal extract delivery method we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. With Plus Xtracts, experience the groundbreaking and extensively validated Derma-Release technology that offers precise and accurate doses, discreet application, and quick and effective use for customers with varied needs. For the first time, customers can efficiently practice and feel the benefits of plant-based remedies with a topical product. Application is as easy as applying pre-measured amounts of topical lotion on the skin, eliminating concern about messy creams, obnoxious odors, or cross contamination of clothes or other people. Aside from using the Gefion and Plus Xtracts branding, it is also possible to license each of our base product formulas for white-labeling or private labeling. Gefion will supply the base material for blending that incorporates the Derma Release Technology.