Strawberry Kush Hash 1g

by PNW Roots

PNW Roots Concentrates Solventless Strawberry Kush Hash 1g

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Strawberry Kush

Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

