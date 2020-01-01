SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavors of key lime and vanilla calm your mind and body for an overall sense of well-being. PodTones™ CHILL “feels like being stoned in the 70’s,” says someone who would know. PodTones™ CHILL delivers a smooth body high and calms your mind for an overall sense of being super pleased.
Be the first to review this product.