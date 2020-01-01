 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DREAM

by PodTones

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

A perfumey floral bouquet that delivers full body tension release, perfect for letting it all go at the end of the day. There is nothing better than PodTones™ DREAM and a bed. Or a couch. Or a hammock works too. You’ll be watching tv or listening to music and you don’t feel it coming on, it just happens, you’re asleep.

PodTones makes easy-to-use rosin vaporizers for Adult Use that capture the true essence of top shelf Los Angeles buds through our proprietary whole plant, solventless process. Our pesticide-free cannabis flower is harvested at optimal potency then processed with only water, mild heat and pressure - just like how olive oil is pressed. Our high THC oils are carefully extracted by hand in small, fragrant batches, perfectly preserving the terpenes and cannabinoid profiles of expertly grown legendary SoCal marijuana strains. The quality comes through in the real plant taste and perfectly tuned highs that each of our Tones provides.