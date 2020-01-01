Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.