Head Cheese Pre-Roll 1g

by Polaris MMJ

Head Cheese

  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Head Cheese combines the legendary strains 707 Headband and UK Cheese into a pungent and potent sativa-dominant hybrid. Head Cheese offers astonishing relief to symptoms like pain, migraines, inflammation, spasms, sleeplessness, and appetite loss. Bulky yellow-green buds carry the sharp cheese aroma and savory taste of its UK Cheese parent strain. Its effects are both relaxing and euphoric, a sensation that blissfully radiates throughout the mind and body.

Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.