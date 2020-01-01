About this product
Graham crackers, chocolate chips, and marshmallow bits are bundled in these bite-sized cookies. When you take a bite, you will feel as if you are curled up by a campfire. 1 dose per serving. 5 Servings per package. 50 mg. per package.
Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.