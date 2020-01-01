About this product
These mouth-watering Chocolate Chip Cookies are a delicacy. With the taste of melting chocolate chips and the sweet taste of brown sugar, these cookies are sure to please your day. 1 dose per serving. 5 Servings per package. 50 mg. per package.
Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.